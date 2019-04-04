Cashcoin (CASH) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cashcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, Crex24 and cfinex. In the last week, Cashcoin has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. Cashcoin has a market capitalization of $48,287.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashcoin Profile

Cashcoin (CRYPTO:CASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 53,458,111 coins. Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashcoin’s official website is cashcoin.cash

Cashcoin Coin Trading

Cashcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, cfinex and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

