CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.