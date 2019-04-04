Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $51.89 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 5.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $51,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 138.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,992,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 199,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 936,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,221. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

