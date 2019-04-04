Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $299,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,282.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,310. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 178,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

