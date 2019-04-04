CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CannTrust’s rating score has declined by 16.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CannTrust an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CannTrust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CTST. Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CTST traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.99 million. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 131.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CannTrust will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CannTrust (CTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.