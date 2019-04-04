Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$296.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$332.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$276.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$331.00 to C$334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total value of C$967,073.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,812.76.

TSE:CP traded up C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$277.07. 225,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,211. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$219.87 and a 12-month high of C$291.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.35000094416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

