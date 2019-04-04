Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $233.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,264. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

