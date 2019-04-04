Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $233.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,264. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
