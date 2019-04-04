Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $391.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $450.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 52-week low of $247.77 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,788 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,404,403,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,805,014,000 after buying an additional 726,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

