California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,194 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,512,000 after buying an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 159,363 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $5,865,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24,160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 96,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $214.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 3,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $186,269.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 62,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $3,136,162.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,507.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,687 shares of company stock worth $8,921,049. 11.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

