Calian Group Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.10 million.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.93, for a total value of C$46,487.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,380,344.04. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$574,955.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $971,488.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

