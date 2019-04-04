Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.64. The company had a trading volume of 226,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

