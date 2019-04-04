Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

