Cae Inc (CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 11th.

CAE opened at C$30.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$816.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$759.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.47147786231263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

