CAE (CAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.16

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.16 and last traded at C$29.89, with a volume of 173977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.90.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.50 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$816.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$759.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.47147786231263 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CAE’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

