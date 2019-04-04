Cache Exploration (CAY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 209,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 351,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

