C4X Discovery (C4XD) Trading Up 11.8%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s share price was up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74). Approximately 114,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,722% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).
The stock has a market cap of $34.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
In other C4X Discovery news, insider Clive Dix acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,203 ($32,932.18).
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.
