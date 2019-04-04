Burberry Group (BURBY) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

