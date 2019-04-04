Burberry Group (BURBY) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

