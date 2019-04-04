Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 370.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,704 shares of company stock valued at $946,342 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

