Brookmont Capital Management Increases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for about 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,041,000 after purchasing an additional 659,376 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DowDuPont stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/brookmont-capital-management-increases-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.