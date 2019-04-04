Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,152,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,145,000 after buying an additional 22,713,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,752,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,837 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,727,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,916,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,651,000 after purchasing an additional 809,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

