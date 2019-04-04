Brokers Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.13 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $49,470,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 476,114 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Methanex by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 254,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

