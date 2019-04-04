Brokerages Set QAD Inc. (QADA) Price Target at $52.67

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,528,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,085,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,994,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,260,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,556 shares of company stock worth $3,293,681 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QAD by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. QAD has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

