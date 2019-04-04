Brokerages Set NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) PT at $41.00

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 116,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,562. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.