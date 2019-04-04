Brokerages Set BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Price Target at $30.46

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,335,507 shares of company stock worth $254,869,944.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 334,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,701 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 375,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 41,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,825. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

