Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $205.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,385.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

