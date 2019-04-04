Brokerages Expect NuCana PLC (NCNA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 4.33. NuCana has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,885,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

