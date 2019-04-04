Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.86. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,231. First Merchants has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

