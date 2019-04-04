Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $29,790.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $3,614,083. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $109.40 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

