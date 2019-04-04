Brokerages Expect Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.11. Chaparral Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CHAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 120,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,696. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 3.55.

In related news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $40,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,843,898 shares of company stock worth $9,068,753 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

