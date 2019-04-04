Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE CDR opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

