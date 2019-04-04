Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (SEIC) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

SEIC stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $154,909.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,883,000 after acquiring an additional 282,606 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 283,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $65,129,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.