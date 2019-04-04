Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. ValuEngine lowered Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.35. 1,097,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

