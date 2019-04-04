Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $672.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $672.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $692.00 million. Copa reported sales of $715.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.29 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Copa from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Copa has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $130.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

