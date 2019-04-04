Bristow Group (BRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of BRS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristow Group will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristow Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,561,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,112,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,536 shares during the period. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the period.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial aviation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe Caspian, Africa, America, and Asia Pacific. Its services include helicopter search and rescue, helicopter sales, aircraft maintenance and modifications, transport of personnel for oil and gas company, engineering training, and unmanned aerial vehicle inspection.

