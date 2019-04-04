Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Reduced by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-holdings-reduced-by-clearbridge-llc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.