Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.24. 2,642,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,418,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
