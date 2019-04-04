Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier Sells 443 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $56,593.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,914,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.72. 35,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,752. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $128.21.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.30%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier Sells 443 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam-evp-stephen-i-dreier-sells-443-shares.html.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.