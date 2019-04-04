Briacell Therapeutics (BCT) Shares Up 8%

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 927,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 343,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.18.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, engages in developing personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, is being tested in a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) in patients with advanced breast cancer.

