Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,774.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Booking by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

