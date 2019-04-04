Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.90 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.71. 4,033,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -208.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

