Bollard Group LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $83.18 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

