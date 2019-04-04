Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $384.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.91.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

