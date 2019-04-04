BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.22.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$15.63 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$23.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.33134938287009 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

