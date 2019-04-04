B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

