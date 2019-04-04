Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. 14,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 531.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,740.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $77,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $42,705,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.6% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,440,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 595,957 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 467,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

