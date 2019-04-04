Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Blue Bird reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

