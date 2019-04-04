Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,422,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

