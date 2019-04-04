BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 25947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,397 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $152,605.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 36,154 shares of company stock worth $486,899 in the last 90 days.
About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)
There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.
Read More: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.