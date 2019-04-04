BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 25947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,397 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $152,605.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 36,154 shares of company stock worth $486,899 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.

