BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.49% of Hawkins worth $59,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

HWKN opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

