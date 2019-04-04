BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Carbonite Inc (CARB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carbonite worth $58,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARB. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,942,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter worth $8,522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARB. Barclays began coverage on Carbonite in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $39,598.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

CARB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Carbonite Inc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

